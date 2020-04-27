AM 600 WMT - NewsRadio · Cedar Rapids News Talk Sports

Listen
On-Air
The Doug Wagner Show - Mornings on WMT
Jeff Angelo
The Big Show
Rush Limbaugh
Simon Conway
The Sean Hannity Show
Full Schedule
News & Sports
WMT 2020 Tractorcade
Local News
Hawkeye Sports
National News
Political News
Weird News
National Sports
Entertainment News
Weather
Current Conditions
Delays & Closings
DOT Traffic Cameras
KCRG TV 9 First Alert
Calendar
Podcasts
Our Podcasts
Contests
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise on AM 600 WMT - NewsRadio, Get Results
On Air
5:00 AM
The Doug Wagner Show - Mornings on WMT
Up Next
9:00 AM
Need to Know with Jeff Angelo
Full Schedule
Iowa Man Recovering From Motorcycle Crash Gets Surprise Birthday Parade
Apr 27, 2020
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
Missing Nebraska Man Found After Crashing SUV In Council Bluffs
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
COVID-19 Outbreaks Reported at Three More Iowa Long Term Care Centers
Apr 26, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Get the latest news and Information
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
Start your day informed Live & Local with Doug Wagner
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
Current Weather
Cedar Rapids, IA
53°
Latest Traffic Report
More Stories
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
384 New Cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, 6 Deaths
Apr 26, 2020
Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus
Apr 26, 2020
Iowa's first drive-through COVID-19 testing station opens in Des Moines
Apr 26, 2020
Podcasts
WMT Morning Show
The Big Show
Simon Conway
Rush Limbaugh Morning Update
View More Podcasts
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Weird News
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary
Apr 20, 2020
Load More
AM 600 WMT - NewsRadio ·
Cedar Rapids News Talk Sports
Listen Now on iHeartRadio